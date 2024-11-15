Ayo Dosunmu News: Starts in second half Friday

Dosunmu had 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 144-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dosunmu started for the Bulls in the second half of Friday's game due to Josh Giddey facing foul trouble. Dosunmu took advantage of the opportunity and managed to reach double-digit scoring for a fifth straight game, and he has reached that mark in nine of his last 10 games. Over that 10-game span, Dosunmu has averaged 13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 28.9 minutes per game.