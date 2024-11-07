Ayo Dosunmu News: Struggles with efficiency
Dosunmu accumulated six points (2-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 loss to the Mavericks.
Dosunmu made his second straight start Wednesday with Zach LaVine (thigh) sidelined. After pouring 25 points in his previous outing, the 24-year-old guard struggled mightily with his outside shot against Dallas. Dosunmu is shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 17.5 percent from three across eight appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now