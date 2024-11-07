Ayo Dosunmu News: Struggles with efficiency

Dosunmu accumulated six points (2-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Dosunmu made his second straight start Wednesday with Zach LaVine (thigh) sidelined. After pouring 25 points in his previous outing, the 24-year-old guard struggled mightily with his outside shot against Dallas. Dosunmu is shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 17.5 percent from three across eight appearances this season.