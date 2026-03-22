Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Dosunmu chipped in 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 102-92 win over the Celtics.

With Anthony Edwards (knee) still out Sunday, Dosunmu drew the start for a fourth consecutive contest. The Illinois product scored at least 17 points for a fifth straight game, and he has made multiple triples in four of those outings. He also finished third on the team in rebounds and led all players in assists, dishing out six or more dimes for the third game in a row. Edwards is expected to be re-evaluated soon, and Dosunmu should continue to start for as long as the former is sidelined.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
Author Image
Adam King
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago