Ayo Dosunmu News: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Dosunmu chipped in 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 102-92 win over the Celtics.
With Anthony Edwards (knee) still out Sunday, Dosunmu drew the start for a fourth consecutive contest. The Illinois product scored at least 17 points for a fifth straight game, and he has made multiple triples in four of those outings. He also finished third on the team in rebounds and led all players in assists, dishing out six or more dimes for the third game in a row. Edwards is expected to be re-evaluated soon, and Dosunmu should continue to start for as long as the former is sidelined.
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