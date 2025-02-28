Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Suiting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Dosunmu (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Dosunmu will return to the hardwood after a three-game absence due to shoulder soreness. He's alternated between the starting lineup and the bench in recent weeks, starting in nine of his 15 appearances since the beginning of January. He's averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that span.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now