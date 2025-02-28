Ayo Dosunmu News: Suiting up Friday

Dosunmu (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Dosunmu will return to the hardwood after a three-game absence due to shoulder soreness. He's alternated between the starting lineup and the bench in recent weeks, starting in nine of his 15 appearances since the beginning of January. He's averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that span.