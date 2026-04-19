Ayo Dosunmu News: Tallies 14 points off bench
Dosunmu posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Dosunmu helped the Timberwolves keep things close with nine points in the first half, and he finished Saturday's game as the bench's scoring leader. He has given the Timberwolves the scoring punch off the bench that they were hoping for when they acquired Dosunmu from the Bulls in early February. However, he may need to be leaned on even more heavily in the postseason, especially if the Nuggets' defense focus its efforts on slowing down Anthony Edwards.
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