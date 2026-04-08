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Ayo Dosunmu News: Will sit out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:35am

Dosunmu (rest) is out Wednesday against the Magic.

Dosunmu will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right calf injury maintenance. Presumably, he'll be back for Friday's game against Houston. Jaden McDaniels (knee) is questionable to make his return from a six-game absence Wednesday, so if cleared to play, he'd soak up most of Dosunmu's minutes.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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