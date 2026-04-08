Ayo Dosunmu News: Will sit out Wednesday
Dosunmu (rest) is out Wednesday against the Magic.
Dosunmu will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right calf injury maintenance. Presumably, he'll be back for Friday's game against Houston. Jaden McDaniels (knee) is questionable to make his return from a six-game absence Wednesday, so if cleared to play, he'd soak up most of Dosunmu's minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More