Babacar Sane News: Efficient shooting performance

Sane played 18 minutes Tuesday during the Stars' 106-104 loss to San Diego and logged 18 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks.

Sane had a solid outing despite the loss, finishing second on the team in points scored even though he played just 18 minutes. The 21-year-old was also efficient shooting the ball as he converted on 83.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 100.0 percent of his three-point tries.