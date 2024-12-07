Fantasy Basketball
Babacar Sane News: Hot from deep off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Sane scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and grabbed six rebounds in 19 minutes during Friday's 115-100 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

In five prior appearances, Bane hadn't scored more than nine points or made more than one three-pointer, so Friday's performance certainly came out of nowhere. He also tied his season high with six boards.

