Babacar Sane News: Hot from deep off bench
Sane scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and grabbed six rebounds in 19 minutes during Friday's 115-100 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
In five prior appearances, Bane hadn't scored more than nine points or made more than one three-pointer, so Friday's performance certainly came out of nowhere. He also tied his season high with six boards.
Babacar Sane
Free Agent
