Babacar Sane News: Leads bench in double-double

Sane posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes in Saturday's 139-128 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Sane provided a lift off the Iowa bench in Saturday's regular-season finale, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds while finishing as one of two Wolves with a double-double. Sane appeared in 16 G League games with Iowa this season, averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.