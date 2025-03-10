Babacar Sane News: Leads bench in scoring in defeat

Sane contributed 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 16 minutes in Monday's 123-93 G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Sane led the way for Iowa off the bench in Monday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring while finishing as one of four Wolves in double figures in scoring. Sane has appeared in eight G League contests with Iowa, averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.