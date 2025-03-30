Babacar Sane News: Leads bench with double-double
Sane posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes in Saturday's 139-128 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Sane provided a lift off the Iowa bench in Saturday's regular-season finale, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds while finishing as one of two Wolves with a double-double. Sane appeared in 16 G League games with Iowa this season, averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
Babacar Sane
Free Agent
