Babacar Sane headshot

Babacar Sane News: Minimal impact in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 12:27pm

Sane tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 125-101 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Sane returned to action Friday after missing time due to being with Team USA for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. Sane is struggling with his efficiency across his six appearances for the Iowa Wolves, converting just 20.0 percent of his 3.3 three-point attempts per contest.

Babacar Sane
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
