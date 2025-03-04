Fantasy Basketball
Babacar Sane News: Nears 20 points off bench in loss

March 4, 2025

Sane ended with 19 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Monday's 130-127 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Sane provided a much-needed lift off the Wolves bench Monday, leading all Iowa second-unit player in rebounds and nearly shooting a perfect mark from the field in a near 20-point showcase. Sane has appeared in seven G League contests with Iowa, averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

