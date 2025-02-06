Babacar Sane News: Reaches double figures in debut
Sane recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 142-120 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Sane made his debut with Iowa in Wednesday's contest, playing a substantial role off the bench while leading all Wolves second-unit players in rebounds to go along with a double-digit point total. Sane appeared in 24 G League contests with Salt Lake City before arriving in Iowa, averaging 7.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
Babacar Sane
Free Agent
