Babacar Sane News: Reaches double figures in scoring

Sane posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Thursday's 121-116 G League loss to Rip City.

Sane recorded the lowest minutes total among all Iowa starters in Thursday's contest but still finished as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Sane has appeared in five G League contests with Iowa, averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per outing.