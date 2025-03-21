Fantasy Basketball
Babacar Sane

Babacar Sane News: Reaches double figures off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 8:56pm

Sane notched 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block over 22 minutes in Thursday's 136-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Sane provided an offensive spark off the Wolves bench in Thursday's contest, reaching double figures in scoring and concluding as one of four Iowa players to tally a double-digit point total. Sane has appeared in 11 G League outings with the Wolves, averaging 11.8 points and 14.5 rebounds per game.

Babacar Sane
 Free Agent

