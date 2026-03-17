Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:16am

Adebayo (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Adebayo appears likely to miss his first game since Dec. 27. He was previously labeled as questionable, so he can be treated as day-to-day for now. With this news, Kel'el Ware could step into a major role as Miami's starting center, making him a popular target in daily formats.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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