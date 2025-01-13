Bam Adebayo Injury: Downgraded to out Monday

Adebayo (back) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reportss.

After being a late addition to Miami's injury report, Adebayo is out with a lower back contusion Monday, and he'll miss his first game of the season as well. The star big man's next chance to return is Wednesday against the Lakers. Rookie first-rounder Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic are candidates for enhanced roles against the Clippers, and the Heat would figure to get veteran big man Kevin Love back into the rotation.