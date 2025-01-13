Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 1:39pm

Adebayo is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers with a lower back contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite being a very late addition to the injury report, Chiang reports that Adebayo will warm up with the intent to play. Over his last seven outings, Adebayo has compiled averages of 16.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.9 minutes.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now