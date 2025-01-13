Bam Adebayo Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Adebayo is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers with a lower back contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite being a very late addition to the injury report, Chiang reports that Adebayo will warm up with the intent to play. Over his last seven outings, Adebayo has compiled averages of 16.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.9 minutes.