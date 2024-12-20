Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo Injury: Goes to locker room for stitches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 6:32pm

Adebayo (face) went back to the locker room early in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo took an elbow to the head early in the second half and went back to the locker room to get stitches for a cut above his left eye and is expected to return. Jaime Jaquez, Kevin Love and Kel'el Ware should see an increase in playing time for as long as Adebayo is sidelined.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now