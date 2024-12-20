Bam Adebayo Injury: Goes to locker room for stitches

Adebayo (face) went back to the locker room early in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo took an elbow to the head early in the second half and went back to the locker room to get stitches for a cut above his left eye and is expected to return. Jaime Jaquez, Kevin Love and Kel'el Ware should see an increase in playing time for as long as Adebayo is sidelined.