Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 5:25pm

Adebayo exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets due to an apparent back injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo took a hard fall on his backside and walked gingerly to the locker room early in the second quarter. The star big man can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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