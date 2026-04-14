Bam Adebayo Injury: Leaves for locker room
Adebayo exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets due to an apparent back injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Adebayo took a hard fall on his backside and walked gingerly to the locker room early in the second quarter. The star big man can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
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