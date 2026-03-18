Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Adebayo (calf) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Adebayo was held out of Tuesday's blowout loss to the Hornets due to right calf tightness but is likely to suit up Thursday. The star big man has posted at least 20 points in nine straight games, averaging 29.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35.4 minutes per contest during that span.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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