Bam Adebayo Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Adebayo is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to right calf tightness.
The star big man is in jeopardy of sitting out for the first time since the Dec. 27 win over the Pacers. Kel'el Ware would likely handle a featured role at center if Adebayo cannot play Tuesday, which would open the door for a more pronounced role for Jaime Jaquez in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 142 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 142 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 124 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 115 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 106 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More