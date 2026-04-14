Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Adebayo is questionable to return to Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets due to a lower-back injury.

Adebayo took a hard fall early in the second quarter and is in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the contest. Kel'el Ware should help pick up the slack while Adebayo is on the sideline.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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