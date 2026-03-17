Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo Injury: Won't go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:40pm

Adebayo (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Adebayo was initially added to the team's injury report as questionable due to right calf tightness, but he was downgraded to doubtful earlier Tuesday morning and has now officially been ruled out. This should mean more opportunities in the frontcourt for Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic, though Simone Fontecchio could also be more involved in the rotation with Andrew Wiggins (toe) also sidelined Tuesday.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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