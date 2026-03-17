Bam Adebayo Injury: Won't go Tuesday
Adebayo (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Adebayo was initially added to the team's injury report as questionable due to right calf tightness, but he was downgraded to doubtful earlier Tuesday morning and has now officially been ruled out. This should mean more opportunities in the frontcourt for Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic, though Simone Fontecchio could also be more involved in the rotation with Andrew Wiggins (toe) also sidelined Tuesday.
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