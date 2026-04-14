Bam Adebayo Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Adebayo (back) won't return to Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets. He'll finish with six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes.

This is a huge loss for the Heat, as Adebayo is one of Miami's go-to options on offense while also operating as the anchor on the defensive end. Without Adebayo, look for Kel'el Ware to continue handling a bigger role in the frontcourt for Miami.