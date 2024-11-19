Bam Adebayo News: Big night on glass

Adebayo finished Monday's 106-89 victory over the 76ers with five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes.

The veteran center led all rebounders on the night, and the 13 boards were one short of Adebayo's season high. The five points were also a season low however, as the Heat's other stars deferred to a returning Jimmy Butler. Through 13 contests, Adebayo is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.2 blocks and a surprising 0.8 threes on 31.3 percent shooting from long distance. The extra volume from beyond the arc is cutting into his FG%, which sits at a career-low 42.6 percent, but most of that decline is due to tough luck on short-range attempts that should improve as the season progresses.