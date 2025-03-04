Fantasy Basketball
Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo News: Big night on glass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 7:01am

Adebayo chipped in a game-high 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 106-90 win over the Wizards.

The double-double was Adebayo's 31st of the season, snapping a streak of five straight games with single-digit boards. Kel'el Ware (knee) was unavailable Monday, which might help explain Adebayo's resurgence on the glass, but the rookie isn't expected to be out long. Over 13 appearances since the beginning of February, Adebayo has averaged 21.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
