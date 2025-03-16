Fantasy Basketball
Bam Adebayo News: Bounces back in loss to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Adebayo finished Saturday's 125-91 loss to the Grizzlies with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes.

The Heat looked outplayed and lost by 34 points Saturday, but at least Adebayo bounced back from his previous two outings in which he was held to six and nine points against the Clippers and Celtics, respectively. Adebayo has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his nine outings in March, but he's still averaging a respectable line of 21.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game over that stretch.

