Bam Adebayo News: Cleared to play Sunday

Adebayo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo and Tyler Herro (hip) have been upgraded from questionable to available. Adebayo hasn't missed a game since Feb. 13. Over his last four appearances, the big man has averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.