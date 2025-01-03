Bam Adebayo News: Close to double-double

Adebayo notched 20 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Pacers.

Adebayo was efficient on offense and active on the glass, but he ended just two rebounds shy of recording what would've been his 10th double-double across his last 15 outings since the beginning of December. Over that 15-game stretch, the star big man is averaging 17.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.