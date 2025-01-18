Bam Adebayo News: Double-double in clash with Jokic
Adebayo ended Friday's 133-113 loss to Denver with 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.
it was the 21st double-double of the season for Adebayo in 39 appearances, giving the veteran center a shot at topping the career-high 42 he recorded in 2023-24. He has yet to deliver a double-double in consecutive January games however, averaging 15.3 points, 8.8 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals through nine contests on the month.
