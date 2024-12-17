Bam Adebayo News: Double-double streak snaps

Adebayo posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to Detroit.

Adebayo failed to record a double-double Monday after doing so in his last four outings. However, the 27-year-old center continues to prove that his outside shot is a consistent development, as he is attempting 2.9 three-point attempts per contest in 2024-25 compared to just 0.6 last season.