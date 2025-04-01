Bam Adebayo News: Double-doubles, fills stat sheet

Adebayo racked up 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 120-94 win over the Wizards.

Adebayo delivered an impressive performance Monday, showing a well-rounded offensive game while also limiting the impact of the Wizards' opposing frontcourt, including rookie Alex Sarr. This was Adebayo's second double-double over his last three appearances, and he ended March with averages of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals-plus-blocks combined.