Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Adebayo notched 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to the 76ers.

Adebayo was hot to start Thursday's game, and he secured his double-double by halftime. The 28-year-old center has been heating up in February with averages of 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.1 steals per game.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago