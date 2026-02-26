Bam Adebayo News: Double-doubles in loss
Adebayo notched 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to the 76ers.
Adebayo was hot to start Thursday's game, and he secured his double-double by halftime. The 28-year-old center has been heating up in February with averages of 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.1 steals per game.
