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Bam Adebayo News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Adebayo accumulated 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 loss to the Lakers.

Adebayo looked fresh in his return from a one-game absence, dominating his matchup with Deandre Ayton and holding the Lakers' center to just six points and four rebounds. However, with Miami unable to contain Luka Doncic, they suffered their third straight loss and now head to Houston for another tough matchup Saturday.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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