Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Double-doubles with five dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 7:52pm

Adebayo accumulated 24 points (10-26 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 128-120 victory over the Hornets.

Adebayo had a tough time getting his shot to drop in this one and missed all five of his three-point attempts, but he made up for it with his work on the glass and also finished the match without committing a single turnover. The Heat closed the game with an Adebayo-Kel'el Ware frontcourt pairing, and Ware finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal and four swats over 31 minutes in the win.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
14 days ago