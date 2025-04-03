Bam Adebayo News: Drops 21 on Celtics

Adebayo closed Wednesday's 124-103 victory over Boston with 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes.

The 27-year-old center continues to evolve his game. Adebayo has drained at least one three-pointer in eight straight games and dished at least five dimes five times during that stretch, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting an eye-popping 51.9 percent (14-for-27) from long distance.