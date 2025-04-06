Bam Adebayo News: Excellent in OT loss Saturday

Adebayo totaled 31 points (11-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Adebayo got off to a sizzling start in the first half, and while he cooled off in the final two quarters and overtime, he was still Miami's best player by a wide margin in this loss. The star big man is ending the regular season in style and has scored at least 20 points in his last four outings, a stretch in which he's averaging 26.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting an impressive -- and probably unsustainable -- 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.