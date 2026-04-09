Bam Adebayo News: Flirts with triple-double Thursday

Adebayo logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during the Heat's 128-114 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Adebayo's 10 points in the third quarter helped the Heat cut the deficit to single digits. He ended up leading Miami in both points and rebounds and finished two assists shy from registering the ninth triple-double of his NBA career. Adebayo has posted eight double-doubles over his last 11 games since March 19, and over that span he has averaged 20.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.2 steals over 35.1 minutes.