Bam Adebayo News: Full stat line in loss

Adebayo amassed 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist across 38 minutes in Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Magic.

Adebayo didn't have his most efficient night on the offensive end Saturday, though he reached the 20-point threshold for a ninth consecutive contest and was one of three Heat players to score at least 20. The star big man turned in an impressive performance on defense, recording a game-high four steals to go with a game-high-tying two blocks. He has supplied multiple steals and multiple blocks in two of his last three outings. Additionally, Adebayo grabbed at least seven rebounds for a 10th straight game.