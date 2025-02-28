Bam Adebayo News: Good to go Friday

Adebayo (calf) is available for Friday's game against Indiana, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo will shake off his questionable tag due to a right calf contusion and suit up for his fifth consecutive appearance Friday. Over his last 10 outings, the star big man has averaged 21.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 35.7 minutes per contest.