Bam Adebayo News: Good to go Thursday
Adebayo (calf) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Adebayo is all set to return from a one-game absence after shedding his probable tag. With Adebayo back in the mix, Kel'el Ware is likely to see a reduced workload Thursday, along with Nikola Jovic.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 172 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 172 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 163 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 145 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 145 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More