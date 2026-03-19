Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Adebayo (calf) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Adebayo is all set to return from a one-game absence after shedding his probable tag. With Adebayo back in the mix, Kel'el Ware is likely to see a reduced workload Thursday, along with Nikola Jovic.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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