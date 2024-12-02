Fantasy Basketball
Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo News: Grabs season-high 20 rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Adebayo closed with 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Raptors.

Adebayo beat his previous season-high rebound mark by a wide margin and was the clear winner inside despite a good performance from Jakob Poeltl. The standout center has recorded eight double-doubles over his past eight games and will look to keep the streak going against the Celtics.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat

