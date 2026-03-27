Bam Adebayo News: Hauls in 16 boards vs. Cleveland

Adebayo totaled 14 points (3-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers.

Adebayo struggled from the field during Friday's loss but still filled up the box score thanks to his game-high 16 boards, which were the third-most rebounds he's recorded in a game this season. It was fourth double-double in his last five outings and 29th of the season, which is 11th most in the Association. Since the All-Star break, Adebayo has averaged 25.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks over 34.1 minutes per game.