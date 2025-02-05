Fantasy Basketball
Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Hits for 23 in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Adebayo closed with 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 133-124 loss to the Bulls.

The 27-year-old big continues to thrive in Miami's new-look frontcourt, topping 20 points for the fourth straight contest. Over seven games since he was joined in the starting five by Kel'el Ware, Adebayo is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 boards, 4.6 assists and 0.9 threes while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
