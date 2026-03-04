Bam Adebayo News: Impressive all-around showing
Adebayo recorded 23 points (11-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and six steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over Brooklyn.
Adebayo ended just one rebound shy of posting a double-double, but the star big man had one of his most complete performances of the season. He also recorded a season-high mark in steals and delivered at least four tallies in four of the five major categories, with the blocks output being the only exception. Adebayo has scored at least 23 points in three straight games and is averaging a solid line of 20.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 266 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 239 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2012 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 2012 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More