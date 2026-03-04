Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Impressive all-around showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Adebayo recorded 23 points (11-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and six steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over Brooklyn.

Adebayo ended just one rebound shy of posting a double-double, but the star big man had one of his most complete performances of the season. He also recorded a season-high mark in steals and delivered at least four tallies in four of the five major categories, with the blocks output being the only exception. Adebayo has scored at least 23 points in three straight games and is averaging a solid line of 20.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
