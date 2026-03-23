Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Inefficient scoring in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Adebayo produced 18 points (5-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 136-111 loss to the Spurs.

Adebayo turned in a subpar performance in a blowout loss for the Heat. The big man was outstanding Saturday with a 32-point, 21-rebound double-double but has looked a bit shaky from the field of late, shooting 40 percent or below in three of his past five games since his 83-point eruption, with two of those outings coming at 30 percent or lower, including Monday. Given the 28-year-old's generally consistent work on the glass -- albeit muted against the Spurs -- and his ability to frequently get to the free-throw line, Adebayo can often still produce even when his efficiency from the field dips.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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