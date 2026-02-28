Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Leads Miami to win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:38pm

Adebayo totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 victory over the Rockets.

The 24 points led Miami on the afternoon, while the double-double was Adebayo's second straight and 24th of the season. Through 11 games in February, the 28-year-old center averaged 20.5 points, 10.1 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago