Bam Adebayo News: Leads Miami to win Saturday

Adebayo totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 victory over the Rockets.

The 24 points led Miami on the afternoon, while the double-double was Adebayo's second straight and 24th of the season. Through 11 games in February, the 28-year-old center averaged 20.5 points, 10.1 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals.