Bam Adebayo News: Leads Miami to win Saturday
Adebayo totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 victory over the Rockets.
The 24 points led Miami on the afternoon, while the double-double was Adebayo's second straight and 24th of the season. Through 11 games in February, the 28-year-old center averaged 20.5 points, 10.1 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 262 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 235 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More