Bam Adebayo News: Listed available for Wednesday

Adebayo (back) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

After missing Monday's game against the 76ers with left back spasms, Adebayo is cleared to play Wednesday and should be able to take on his usual workload. Over his last 10 games, the star big man has averaged 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.9 three-pointers while shooting 50.0 percent from downtown in 34.4 minutes.